Wells Financial Advisors INC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $385.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

