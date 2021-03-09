Wells Financial Advisors INC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 226,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,523,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 10.7% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $373,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $54.37 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $58.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

