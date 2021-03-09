Wells Financial Advisors INC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.4% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $179.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.76 and its 200 day moving average is $168.72. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $186.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

