Wells Financial Advisors INC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 408,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,762,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 23.7% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 126,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,066,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $66.66 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.94.

