Wells Financial Advisors INC Purchases Shares of 10,875 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 346.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,490,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,636 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 652.9% during the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 1,303,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,066,000 after buying an additional 1,130,463 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 449,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after buying an additional 279,110 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,328,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 569,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,730,000 after acquiring an additional 180,035 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $129.76 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.95 and a 1-year high of $139.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.17.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

