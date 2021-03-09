Wells Financial Advisors INC Purchases Shares of 40,259 iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF makes up 0.9% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 758,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 43,723 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 72.4% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 164,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,395 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,969,000 after purchasing an additional 225,122 shares during the period.

IBDO stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

