Wells Financial Advisors INC Takes $1.02 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC owned 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1,373.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of IBDN opened at $25.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

