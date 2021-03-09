Wells Financial Advisors INC Takes $2.03 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.7% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $215.35 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

