Wells Financial Advisors INC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,508,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 6.4% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $159.14 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.