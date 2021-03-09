Wells Financial Advisors INC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.4% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,173,000 after acquiring an additional 133,808 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $209.96 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $219.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.03.

