Wells Financial Advisors INC Takes Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.4% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $127.91 on Monday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $128.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.14 and its 200 day moving average is $114.35.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

