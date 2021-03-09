Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,127 shares during the period. Welltower comprises about 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of Welltower worth $44,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after buying an additional 2,023,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,450 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Welltower by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,041,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,800 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 461.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,808,000 after purchasing an additional 926,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,665,000 after purchasing an additional 678,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.69.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $69.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

