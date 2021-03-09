West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Shares Up 0.4%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.17 and last traded at $65.48. Approximately 136,039 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,909% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.23.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

