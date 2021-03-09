Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Robert P. Latta Sells 2,474 Shares

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WAL traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.36. 819,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WAL shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.