Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,539 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 45,794 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Western Digital worth $22,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $68.79 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

