Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.50 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WDC. Susquehanna raised their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of WDC opened at $69.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

