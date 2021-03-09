Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 10,533 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.17% of Extra Space Storage worth $26,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

NYSE EXR opened at $123.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $131.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.31.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

