Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 188,510 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $97,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 122,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 352,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,787,000 after purchasing an additional 29,807 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 377,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 137,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.99.

NYSE:JPM opened at $150.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

