Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 535,940 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 524.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,120 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 535,940 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Southwest Airlines worth $29,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,858,000 after buying an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,901,000 after buying an additional 127,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,787,711 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,039,000 after buying an additional 393,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,918 shares of company stock worth $3,194,415. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $56.93 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.24.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

