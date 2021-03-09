Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 77,135 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,135 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $38,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.97 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $245,192.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

