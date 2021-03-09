Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 9,325 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,097 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

NYSE:ABT opened at $117.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.94. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

