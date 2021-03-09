Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,860 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Xcel Energy worth $31,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 61.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,127 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,898 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,119,000 after acquiring an additional 632,273 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 73.4% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,400,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,647,000 after acquiring an additional 592,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,093,000 after acquiring an additional 323,752 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL stock opened at $61.35 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

