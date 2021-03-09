Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $32,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Insiders sold a total of 139,429 shares of company stock worth $19,569,387 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $140.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -784.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.29 and its 200 day moving average is $140.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.