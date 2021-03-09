Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,296 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $30,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 102,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $34.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $192.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.