Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Sun Communities worth $28,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Sun Communities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sun Communities by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 0.8% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SUI opened at $143.28 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $170.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 90.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUI. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

