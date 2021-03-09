Westpac Banking Corp Buys 15,130 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Essex Property Trust worth $26,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,188,000 after buying an additional 80,149 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.4% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,562,000 after purchasing an additional 107,350 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

NYSE ESS opened at $264.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $295.64.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.50.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.