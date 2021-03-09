Westpac Banking Corp Buys 27,794 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,794 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $103,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.56.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $360.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.39. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $368.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.