Westpac Banking Corp Buys 2,952 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of AvalonBay Communities worth $30,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.88.

AVB opened at $170.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $210.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

