Westpac Banking Corp Buys 53,945 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,017 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,945 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $85,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $21,678,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,260,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,282 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 156,985 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,051,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $347.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $328.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.