Westpac Banking Corp Buys 56,299 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 693,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,299 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.56% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $34,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

NYSE REXR opened at $47.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

