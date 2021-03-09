Westpac Banking Corp Buys 61,544 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,544 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.22% of VICI Properties worth $30,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,434 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,948,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,684,000 after purchasing an additional 404,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,539 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,192,000 after acquiring an additional 134,763 shares in the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $29.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

