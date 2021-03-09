Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,382 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $43,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $54.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

