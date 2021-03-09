Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,671 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $36,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,305,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $2,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $206.92 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $198.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

