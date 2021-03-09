Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,135 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $44,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 83,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 271,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 121.0% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 55,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 30,633 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 237,687 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.4% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $60.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.79. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.