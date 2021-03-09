Westpac Banking Corp Has $28.02 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.41.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $447.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $468.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

