Westpac Banking Corp Has $30.89 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,629 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $150.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.76 and its 200-day moving average is $161.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

