Westpac Banking Corp Has $36.14 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,192,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,520 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $36,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $37.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $321.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

