Westpac Banking Corp Has $43.92 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 169.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,586 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $43,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $224,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 100.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 20,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $220.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $226.67. The company has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

