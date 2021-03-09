Westpac Banking Corp Has $47.45 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 294,472 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $47,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,231 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,279,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,444,527,000 after purchasing an additional 535,117 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,999,000 after purchasing an additional 528,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $193.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

