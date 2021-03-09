Westpac Banking Corp Has $52.30 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $52,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $512.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.21. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $226.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.