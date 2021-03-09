Westpac Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,487 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $38,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 176.8% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $672,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 900,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after buying an additional 150,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 375,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on C shares. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.79.

C stock opened at $70.74 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $147.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

