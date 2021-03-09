Westpac Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 153.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,999 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Copart worth $39,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $106.39 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

