Westpac Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,669 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,139 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $40,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Raymond James cut their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

Walmart stock opened at $129.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.75. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $366.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 416,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $61,723,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,196,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,182,017. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

