Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,839 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $496.90 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90. The company has a market cap of $308.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $552.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

