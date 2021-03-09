Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Booking by 6.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Booking by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,273.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,153.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,978.40. The company has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,450.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $23.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,169.55.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

