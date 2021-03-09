Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 12,205 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,609,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,960,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,635,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,827,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,348,000 after acquiring an additional 756,379 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $74.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

