Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 46,914 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $48,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 157,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 222,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $132.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $183.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day moving average of $139.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

