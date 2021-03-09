Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 73,706 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,706 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.1% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $181,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $264.28 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $752.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.24.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,347,476 shares of company stock worth $359,991,741. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

