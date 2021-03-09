Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.7% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $60,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,958,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,713 shares of company stock valued at $61,006,819. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $591.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $798.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.39. The firm has a market cap of $567.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,200.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

