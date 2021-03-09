Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,935 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $47,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $229.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $620.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

